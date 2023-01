Giants Worked Out Two Defensive Linemen

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants brought in two defensive linemen on Tuesday including DT Carlos Davis and DE Tim Ward.

Ward, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Old Dominion back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chiefs, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Ward re-signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad after clearing waivers. He was promoted to the active roster late in the season but the Chiefs waived him again coming out of the preseason in 2020.

He was claimed by the Jets and finished out the season in New York. The Jets re-signed him to a one-year exclusive rights deal for 2022 but ended up waiving him last summer. He signed with the Packers’ practice squad in November but was cut loose in recent weeks.

In 2021, Ward appeared in 11 games for the Jets and recorded 12 total tackles, no sacks and two pass deflections.