Giants Working Out Four Kickers Including Robbie Gould & Mason Crosby

Former NFL K Lawrence Tynes reports the Giants are hosting four kickers for a workout.

Starting K Graham Gano has been dealing with an injury, so this indicates some level of concern on the part of New York.

The full list includes:

Gould, 40, originally signed on with the Patriots back in 2005 as an undrafted free agent, but he lasted just a few months in New England before joining the Ravens briefly and later joining the Bears.

Gould was in the fourth year of his five-year, $17.925 million contract when he was released by the Bears at the start of the 2016 season. He later signed a one-year deal with the Giants.

The 49ers brought Gould in on a two-year, $4 million contract in 2017. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when the 49ers franchised him. After a lengthy negotiation, Gould signed a four-year, $19 million extension right before the deadline.

He played out the remainder of that contract and has been available as an unrestricted free agent since March.

In 2022, Gould appeared in 17 games for the 49ers and converted 27 of 32 field goal attempts to go along with 50 of his 51 extra-point tries.

Crosby, 39, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2007. He finished his four-year, $16.1 million contract in 2019 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a new three-year extension worth $12.9 million with Green Bay.

Crosby has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent since March.

For his career, Mason has appeared in 258 games for the Packers and converted 395 out of 485 field goal attempts (81.4 percent) to go along with 733 out of 753 extra point tries.