Giants WR Darius Slayton Wants Extension, Not At OTAs

According to Jordan Raanan, Giants WR Darius Slayton is not at voluntary OTAs as he seeks a contract extension.

Slayton is entering the final year of his contract and is slated to make $6.4 million in total compensation this season.

He’s been the leading receiver for New York in four of his five seasons with the team.

Slayton, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Giants out of Auburn back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,753,988 rookie contract with the Giants that included a $233,988 signing bonus and $233,988 guaranteed.

The Giants and Slayton agreed to a restructured deal that reduced his salary from $2.54 million to the league minimum of $965,000. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he returned on a two-year, $12 million deal.

In 2023, Slayton appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and caught 50 passes on 79 targets for 770 yards and four touchdowns.