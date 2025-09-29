Giants WR Malik Nabers Confirmed To Have Torn ACL

Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, tests confirmed Giants WR Malik Nabers did suffer a torn ACL in the team’s Week 4 win against the Chargers.

Nabers was carted off the field with a right knee injury after landing hard on his right side in an attempt to catch a deep pass.

Nabers, 22, excelled at LSU, earning consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition in 2023. The Giants used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Nabers.

The No. 6 overall pick signed a four-year, $28,539,229 contract that includes a $17,575,803 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Nabers appeared in four games and recorded 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns.