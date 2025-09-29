Giants WR Malik Nabers Confirmed To Have Torn ACL

Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, tests confirmed Giants WR Malik Nabers did suffer a torn ACL in the team’s Week 4 win against the Chargers.
Nabers was carted off the field with a right knee injury after landing hard on his right side in an attempt to catch a deep pass.
Nabers, 22, excelled at LSU, earning consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition in 2023. The Giants used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Nabers.
The No. 6 overall pick signed a four-year, $28,539,229 contract that includes a $17,575,803 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
In 2025, Nabers appeared in four games and recorded 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!