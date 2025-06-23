Giants WR Malik Nabers Expected To Be Ready For Training Camp Despite Toe Injury

Giants WR Malik Nabers didn’t practice in any of the spring workouts open to the media due to a toe injury.

Per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, New York HC Brian Daboll isn’t concerned about Nabers’ status, and he expects him to be ready to go at the start of training camp on July 22.

“He’s doing good. No [concern],” Daboll said.

Daboll cited Nabers’ history with his toe as a reason they devised a cautious plan for him this offseason.

“He has had some issues, like I said, in the past in college with it. And again, that was the plan that we came up with for him and for our football team.”

Nabers, 21, excelled at LSU, earning consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition in 2023. The Giants used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Nabers.

The No. 6 overall pick signed a four-year, $28,539,229 contract that includes a $17,575,803 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Nabers appeared in 15 games and recorded 109 receptions on 170 targets for 1,204 yards (11 YPC) and seven touchdowns.