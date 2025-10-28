Giants WR Malik Nabers Had ACL Surgery Today

Giants WR Malik Nabers underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair his torn ACL, per Art Stapleton.

Nabers had the injury a month ago, so this is a decent amount of time between that and having the ligament repaired. Players will sometimes have to wait for the swelling to go down before undergoing surgery. This also allows them to do some rehab work before the surgery.

The standard recovery timeline for a torn ACL is nine to 12 months post-surgery, which puts Nabers up against the start of training camp and next season a bit. Every athlete heals and recovers differently, however.

Nabers, 22, excelled at LSU, earning consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition in 2023. The Giants used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Nabers.

The No. 6 overall pick signed a four-year, $28,539,229 contract that includes a $17,575,803 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Nabers appeared in four games and recorded 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

