Giants WR Malik Nabers Set To Return For Week 7

Giants WR Malik Nabers announced he has recovered from his concussion and is “ready to go” for Week 7, per Charlotte Carroll.

The rookie receiver has missed the last two weeks on the NFL’s concussion protocol but was able to be a full participant in practice this week and will get back into the lineup.

He provides a big boost to New York’s offense as the breakout star has been carrying the load for their offense.

Nabers, 21, excelled at LSU, earning consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition in 2023. The Giants used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Nabers.

The No. 6 overall pick signed a four-year, $28,539,229 contract that includes a $17,575,803 signing bonus and will carry a $5,188,951 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Nabers has appeared in four games and recorded 35 receptions for 386 yards (11 YPC) and three touchdowns.