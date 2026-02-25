Gutekunst: RB Josh Jacobs & G Aaron Banks Aren’t Going Anywhere

The Packers are currently $1.5 million over next year’s salary cap and must make some moves to free up space. On the topic of RB Josh Jacobs returning, GM Brian Gutekunst said the running back will “absolutely” be back in 2026.

“He’s a very important cog in what we’re trying to do here,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky.

As for G Aaron Banks, Gutekunst said at the NFL Combine that he doesn’t expect the lineman to go anywhere.

“I wouldn’t expect him to go anywhere,” Gutekunst said, via Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated.

Jacobs is set to carry a cap hit of $14.5 million in 2026, while Banks will count for $24.79 million.

Huber notes that Green Bay could restructure Banks’ contract to turn his $9.5 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, freeing up $6.33 million in cap space for 2026.

Jacobs, 28, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. However, the two sides agreed to an amended one-year deal after Jacobs held out during training camp.

He signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2025, Jacobs appeared in 15 games for the Packers and recorded 234 rushing attempts for 929 yards (4.0 YPC) and 13 touchdowns, to go along with 36 receptions on 44 targets for 282 yards (7.8 YPC) and one touchdown.

Banks, 28, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $7.1 million contract with the 49ers.

Banks played out his rookie deal with San Francisco and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $77 million deal with the Packers last offseason.

In 2025, Banks appeared in 15 games for the Packers and started 14 times at guard.