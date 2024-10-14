Haason Reddick Hiring Drew Rosenhaus As New Agent

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jets DE Haason Reddick has hired Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha as his new agents.

Rosenhaus spoke on their goal to get a new deal done for Reddick with New York specifically: “We look forward to working with the Jets to get this resolved as soon as possible. Haason would like to be a New York Jet for years to come and our goal is to make that happen.”

Reddick’s agency essentially fired him earlier this season, which is a rarity and provides some insight into some of the frustrations within Reddick’s camp about his decision-making process.

Rosenhaus has 30 active clients in the NFL including Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, Bears WR D.J. Moore and Saints WR Chris Olave.

Reddick has missed five games this season and has forfeited over $4 million in total this season, which is around $800,000 per game. Beyond that, Reddick has been fined another $5 million for his holdout stretching back to minicamp.

There continues to be no apparent end in sight, although Reddick must report to the team by Week 13 to avoid his contract tolling and his rights remaining with New York next season.

Reddick, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

The Eagles then traded Reddick to the Jets in the final year of that deal for a conditional third-round pick in 2026.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Reddick as the news is available.