Hendon Hooker Says He’ll Be Ready For Start Of Training Camp

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker says he expects to be ready for the start of training camp despite coming off a torn ACL.

“I’m well beyond where I’m projected to be,” Hooker told ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

Hooker tore his ACL in November in the midst of a breakout season, which has injected some uncertainty into his draft stock. The usual timeline for ACL recoveries is 9-12 months and the early side of that would put Hooker back by September. The start of camp would be about eight months post-surgery.

It’s worth noting players are usually highly optimistic about their rehab timelines and whichever team drafts Hooker will have a major say in when he returns. But it is notable since there was some thought Hooker might have to essentially redshirt as a rookie.

“My doctor … has done a great job communicating how my recovery should be and how I should take care of myself,” Hooker said. “I’ll be good to go by camp time, ready to compete, be better than ever.” Hooker has been one of the most intriguing prospects in the leadup to the draft this year, as there’s significant buzz he could end up being a first-round pick. Some teams, including reportedly the Raiders, even have him as their third quarterback. He’s had one of the busiest draft visit schedules of any prospect, likely due in part to his injury. Hooker had top 30 visits with double-digit teams,