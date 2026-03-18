Hollywood Brown: ‘I Was Really Considering Going Back To The Ravens’

The Eagles landed WR Marquise Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million. When appearing on the Speakeasy podcast, Brown indicated that he was considering returning to the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent the first three years of his career.



“I was really considering going back to Baltimore. I got good relationships there. I really let my agent handle it until it got down to what it got down to. This is my second time in free agency, so I don’t want the small talk, and I let him deal with it. When it got down to who really wants me and who he really thinks it showing interest, then I wanna talk and get involved,” Brown said.

Brown, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million in 2024 and another one-year deal in 2025. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent and caught on with the Eagles this offseason.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 16 games and recorded 49 receptions for 587 yards (12.0 YPR) and five touchdowns.