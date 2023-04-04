Houston QB Clayton Tune Set To Meet With Seven Teams

Aaron Wilson that Houston QB Clayton Tune is scheduled to visit the Saints, Texans, Cowboys and Browns in the coming weeks.

According to Ian Rapoport, Tune is scheduled to visit the Saints on Wednesday and Browns later this week before meeting with the Giants, Steelers, Buccaneers, Rams and Texans.

Tune, 24, was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2022. He figures to be a mid-to-late round pick in this year’s draft.

During his college career at Houston, Tune appeared in 47 games and completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 11,989 yards, 104 touchdowns and 41 interceptions.