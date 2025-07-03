How The Dolphins/Steelers Jalen Ramsey Trade Came Together

The Dolphins and Steelers made a blockbuster trade this week when Miami sent CB Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers in exchange for S Minkah Fitzpatrick, while Pittsburgh also acquired TE Jonnu Smith.

When appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero mentions that the Dolphins were working to trade Ramsey “for several months” before the information became public.

According to Pelissero, issues between Ramsey and Miami began in 2023 under former DC Vic Fangio. Pelissero mentions that a part of Ramsey’s unhappiness with Fangio had to do with the coordinator being rigid with his scheme and not being open to input. The conflict ultimately led to Fangio and the Dolphins parting ways after just a season.

From there, the Dolphins signed Ramsey to a three-year, $72.3 million extension in September of last year to make him the league’s highest-paid cornerback. But after that, Miami sputtered through several injuries to an 8-9 record and missed the postseason, causing the Dolphins to reevaluate the team moving forward.

Per Pelissero, there were “on and off talks for weeks” between Pittsburgh and Miami. Pelissero also reports people around the league wondered if Ramsey would be open to playing in a colder environment.

Reports indicated Ramsey wanted to play for a West Coast team like the Rams or Chargers in Los Angeles. However, Pelissero says the Rams didn’t have the cap space, and the Chargers never got to a point where they made an offer.

Pelissero reports Dolphins GM Chris Grier explored a lot of other player-for-player trades given Ramsey’s salary forced them to take a “high salary player in return,” which led them to Fitzpatrick. He notes Grier was particularly active trying to call around and drum up a market for Ramsey.

The Dolphins picked up $3 million of Ramsey’s salary to facilitate the trade to the Steelers, including $1.5 million from his 2026 compensation. Combined with the $4 million roster bonus Miami had already paid Ramsey, that left the Dolphins on the hook for $7 million of the $26.6 million bill due to the veteran.

In total, the Steelers will be paying Ramsey about $19.6 million this year. They shed $15.5 million in salary by including Fitzpatrik in the deal, and also acquired Smith, who was due to make just over $4 million in 2025 and received a one-year, $12 million extension from the Steelers.

Conversely, the Dolphins saved about $8 million in the difference in 2025 salary for Ramsey and Smith versus Fitzpatrick.

Ramsey, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and defended 11 passes.