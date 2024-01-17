Howie Roseman & Nick Sirianni Reaching Out To Potential Coaches/Coordinators

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that Eagles GM Howie Roseman and HC Nick Sirianni have both been reaching out to available NFL coaches and coordinators around the league about potential jobs on their coaching staff.

Russini mentions that both of them have been in contact with coaching agents across the league to evaluate potential coordinator candidates as they plan for the 2024 season.

There has been a lot of speculation about Sirianni and whether he’ll survive to see another season in Philadelphia. However, it sounds like the plan is to retain him and try to rebuild their coaching staff after a terribly disappointing end to their season.

The defense in particular figures to be an area where the Eagles will look to upgrade after they demoted DC Sean Desai in favor of Matt Patricia towards the end of the season.

Philadelphia’s offense did not look the same after the departure of Shane Steichen, so it will be interesting to see which names are connected to the Eagles in the coming days/weeks.

We’ll have more regarding the Eagles as the news is available.