Hunter Renfrow Weighing Interest From Multiple Teams Against Return To Panthers

Per ESPN’s David Newton, the Panthers aren’t the only team interested in signing veteran WR Hunter Renfrow.

Newton adds Renfrow is weighing his options on where to sign, but Newton believes the veteran would have re-signed with Carolina already if he wanted to be there.

Renfrow, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Clemson. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders signed him to a two-year, $32 million contract extension that included $21 million guaranteed in 2022.

Renfrow was entering the final year of that deal when the Raiders released him. He signed with the Panthers earlier this offseason but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2023, Renfrow appeared in 17 games and recorded 25 receptions for 255 yards (10.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.