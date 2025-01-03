Impending Free Agent LB Ernest Jones IV Would Love To Be Back With Seahawks

Seahawks’ impending free agent LB Ernest Jones IV said he would love to re-sign with Seattle this offseason.

“Coaches like me; I love it here,” Jones said, via the team’s site. “I would love to be here. As far as like extension or free agency, I’m just letting my agent handle it, letting the organization handle it, and hopefully we get something done so I can be around.”

The Seahawks made a move for Jones ahead of Week 8, sending LB Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick to the Titans in exchange for him. Given Seattle sent good value for Jones, it makes sense for him to come back in 2025.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald thinks Jones “has been great” since coming to Seattle as a mid-season acquisition.

“He’s a great player and there’s a poise to how he operates, which I respect,” Macdonald said. “I think the guy loves football. Those are the guys that do really well here. He would do great in a lot of organizations, probably every organization, but I think he’s a great fit here. We love him, and I think he loves it here too. It’s been great so far.”

Jones, 24, was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He was entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 million signing bonus when the Rams traded him to the Titans coming out of the preseason.

He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in nine games for the Seahawks and six games for the Titans, recording 129 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, four pass defenses, and one forced fumble.