Indiana RB Kaelon Black Has 12 Top 30 Visits

According to Aaron Wilson, Indiana RB Kaelon Black has 12 official 30 visits during the pre-draft process this spring.

The list of ones that have been reported so far include:

Black competed at the Senior Bowl but was not invited to the Combine, which means teams didn’t get that touchpoint or the medical testing. That’s one potential reason he has so many visits.

He’s typically been viewed as a late-rounder or undrafted free agent, but 12 visits is a significant amount of interest that could indicate his draft stock is higher in the eyes of the league.

Black, 24, started his career at James Madison and spent four years with the Dukes before following HC Curt Cignetti to Indiana. He became a key part of the rotation in his final season, winning a national championship.

During his six-year college career, Black rushed 443 times for 2,261 yards (5.1 YPC) and 16 touchdowns, adding 52 catches for 473 yards and six more touchdowns in 51 career games.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.