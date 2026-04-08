Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. Taking 30 Visit With Titans

According to Cory Curtis, the Titans are hosting Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. for an official 30 visit today.

Previous reports had indicated Cooper had at least eight official visits before the draft. Seven have been reported so far:

Cooper’s stock has soared during the pre-draft process and he’s now expected to go anywhere from the middle of the first to the early second round.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Cooper, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 80th-ranked receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Indianapolis, Indiana. He committed to Indiana and stayed there four seasons, leading the team in yards his senior year.

In his collegiate career, Cooper appeared in 42 games over four seasons. He caught 115 passes for 1,798 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.