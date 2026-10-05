49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk Will Miss At Least Two Weeks With Knee Injury

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, initial tests for 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk showed a hyperextended knee after his injury in Week 4 against the Broncos.

According to Schefter, Jusczyk will miss two to three weeks after the MRI showed a sprain and bone bruise.

Juszczyk, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,460,584 contract with the Ravens before signing a four-year, $21 million contract that included $10.5 million guaranteed with the 49ers in 2017.

He re-signed to a five-year deal worth up to $27 million deal in 2021 and was entering the final year of his deal in 2025 when he was released. He then signed back with the 49ers shortly after.

In 2026, Juszczyk has appeared in four games for the 49ers and caught four passes for 55 yards and a touchdown.