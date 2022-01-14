Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum Declares For NFL Draft

On Friday, Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum announced via his Twitter account that he’s declaring for the 2022 NFL draft.

Linderbaum is considered to be the top interior offensive lineman in the 2022 draft class by several experts and should be a first-round pick when all is said and done.

Linderbaum is a little undersized but he’s known for his quickness and effort. It’s possible he could be selected as high as the top 10 this year.

Dane Brugler has Linderbaum rated as his No. 10 player in the 2022 draft class.