Iowa State’s Matt Campbell Turned Down Eight-Year, $68.5M Offer To Coach Lions

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Iowa State HC Matt Campbell turned down an eight-year deal worth $68.5 million offer from the Lions to be their head coach earlier this offseason.

“In the offseason, [Campbell] turned down an eight-year, $68.5 million offer from the Lions, — apparently, with full control, I haven’t confirmed that — to stay at Iowa State,” Dodd said, per Chris Hassel. “Now if I’m Matt Campbell’s wife, I’m having some questions. But he sees his upward arch better at Iowa State than, look, the Lions that are annually at disarray. But look — I would take that money and take my chances at disarray for over the next eight years than Iowa State. But if you want to talk about loyalty, he’s the ultimate loyal guy.”

Campbell has drawn interest from the NFL teams in recent years including the Jets. However, he’s opted to remain at Iowa State.

The Lions ultimately hired Dan Campbell to replace Matt Patricia and interim HC Darrell Bevell.

Dan Campbell joked that he told his agent to negotiate with the Lions as if he was Matt.

“Just in regards to the head coach search, how I ended up here, one of things would be that I told my agent, Rick Smith, I said make sure that they think I’m Matt Campbell, so I think that’s how this has really worked out great for me,” Dan Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “So now that I’m in the seat, I am Dan Campbell. But I do know this, you can’t go wrong with a Campbell.”

Campbell, 41, began working for Bowling Green State as a graduate assistant back in 2003. He spent a few years at Mount Union as their offensive coordinator/OL coach before returning to Bowling Green in 2007.

Toledo hired Campbell as their run game coordinator for the 2009 season and he eventually worked his way up to head coach before departing for the Iowa State job in 2016.

Iowa State signed Campbell to an extension through 2028 this past February.

During his five years at Iowa State, Campbell has led them to a record of 35-28 (55.6 percent), which includes four straight bowl appearances.