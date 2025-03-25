J.J. McCarthy Says Vikings Haven’t Guaranteed Him Starting Job

The Vikings lost QBs Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones and backed off their pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, signaling the transition to the future with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.

Despite McCarthy and Brett Rypien being the only signal callers on the roster at the moment, McCarthy said Minnesota hasn’t guaranteed him the starting job yet after being asked when he knew he was their guy.

“They haven’t told me and I’m happy they didn’t because I try to earn it every single day,” McCarthy said, via the Up & Adams Show. “I never want that to be given to me… It’s such a privilege and opportunity to give me that chance… I’m just going to make the most of it every single day.”

Although McCarthy isn’t the official starter yet, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero previously reported that Minnesota has rejected trade offers for the young quarterback, and he said it is likely that McCarthy will start this season.

McCarthy, 22, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

The No. 10 overall pick signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that includes a $12,714,396 signing bonus and will carry a $3,973,599 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his time at Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of 40 games, completing 67.6% of his passes for 6,226 yards and 49 touchdowns, adding 632 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.