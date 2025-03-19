Vikings Rejected Multiple Trade Calls For QB J.J. McCarthy, Not Pursuing Aaron Rodgers

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings have rejected multiple trade calls for QB J.J. McCarthy, telling teams they will move forward with him at quarterback.

Pelissero adds that the team plans to sign a veteran at the position, but is not pursuing QB Aaron Rodgers, which means that Rodgers will likely end up with the Giants or the Steelers.

Pelissero recently said that it was “considered likely” that McCarthy will be the starting quarterback for Minnesota next year.

The Vikings were considered a dark horse for Rodgers but this now no longer seems to be the case. Dianna Russini points out that the team will continue to monitor Rodgers but is not ready to commit at this point with the understanding that he could sign elsewhere or retire.

McCarthy, 21, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

The No. 10 overall pick signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that includes a $12,714,396 signing bonus and will carry a $3,973,599 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his time at Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of 40 games, completing 67.6% of his passes for 6,226 yards and 49 touchdowns, adding 632 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

We will have more on McCarthy and Rodgers as it becomes available.