J.J. Watt Says He’d Have Signed With Packers In 2021 If Offered $5M

When appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, former NFL DE J.J. Watt revealed that he wanted to sign with the Packers in 2021 before he landed with the Cardinals, but Green Bay was not interested in signing him to a $5 million contract.

“I wanted to play for the Green Bay Packers in free agency. I wanted to go to Green Bay, but they were not interested,” Watt said. “That’s where I wanted to go. I told my agent that I don’t care what the number is… Tell me what it is so I can at least consider it. I’m not saying it’s a guarantee to take it, whatever the number is, put it in front of me so I can at least consider it.”

Watt was raised in Wisconsin and would’ve accepted a hometown discount, but an offer never came.

“I said I’d take a significant, significant hometown discount to play there… I can tell you that $5 million would’ve gotten it done,” Watt said.

He wound up signing a much more lucrative two-year, $28 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 that included $23 million guaranteed.

Watt retired in 2023 and has been working with CBS.

Watt, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2011. He was in the final year of his eight-year, $108.88 million contract that includes $51.8 million guaranteed when he was released by the Texans.

Watt was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $17.5 million in 2021. The Cardinals signed him to a two-year deal worth $31 million.

In 2022, Watt appeared in 16 games for the Cardinals and recorded 39 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and seven pass deflections.

For his career, Watt appeared in 151 games over 12 seasons for the Texans and Cardinals and recorded 586 total tackles, 195 tackles for loss, 114.5 sacks, 27 forced fumbles, 17 recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, two interceptions both returned for touchdowns, 70 pass deflections and one safety.

He has been named the NFL defensive player of the year three times, was a five-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, and was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.