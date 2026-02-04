Jacoby Brissett Potential Option For Jets At Quarterback After Hiring Frank Reich

Several Jets reporters, including Rich Cimini, Zack Rosenblatt and Connor Hughes, have mentioned Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett as a potential option for the Jets after hiring OC Frank Reich.

The two overlapped together with the Colts for multiple seasons and Brissett was the player Reich turned to after the shocking retirement of Andrew Luck.

He also fits the traditional pocket passer mold that Reich has looked for in his quarterbacks. The Jets are not expected to bring back QB Justin Fields, who will likely be cut this offseason, and veteran QB Tyrod Taylor is a free agent.

Brissett has one more year remaining on his contract with the Cardinals, and he could be an option to stay in Arizona given he supplanted QB Kyler Murray this past year. However, the new Cardinals coaching staff introduces some uncertainty. They could make him available to the Jets in a trade.

As far as other options, Cimini and Rosenblatt both doubt Vikings QB Carson Wentz, a pending free agent who Reich traded for with the Colts, is an option, as things didn’t end well for Wentz in Indianapolis.

Rosenblatt highlights Falcons QB Kirk Cousins, who is expected to be cut by Atlanta this offseason, as another fit. While he and Reich haven’t overlapped, the two have built a relationship over the years due to their shared Christian faith.

Brissett, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brissett to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract in 2022. The Commanders signed him as a free agent in 2023, and he signed another one-year pact with the Patriots in 2024.

The Cardinals signed Brissett to a two-year contract last March.

In 2025, Brissett appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and made 12 starts. He completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had 38 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Jets’ plans at quarterback as the news is available.