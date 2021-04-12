Jadeveon Clowney’s Browns Visit Pushed Back Due To Travel Issue

According to Josina Anderson, a travel issue has caused the Browns and DE Jadeveon Clowney to push back their visit scheduled for today.

He was originally set to arrive late on Sunday. Now Ian Rapoport reports Clowney will arrive in Cleveland on Tuesday night and conduct the bulk of his visit on Wednesday.

Cleveland is reportedly hopeful that it’ll be able to get a deal done with the talented pass rusher.

Clowney is coming off of a knee injury that required surgery and ultimately ended his season, but he’s clearly one of the best available players at this point in free agency.

Ian Rapoport reported that Clowney should get full clearance following surgery to repair his torn meniscus in April.

Clowney, 28, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney last year before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season. It took until September for him to a sign one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

In 2020, Clowney appeared in eight games for the Titans and recorded 19 tackles, no sacks, a forced fumble and four passes defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.