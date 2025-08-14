Jaguars Activate DT Maason Smith From PUP List

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have activated DT Maason Smith from the PUP list.

Smith, 22, was a one-year starter at LSU and was named a freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC back in 2021. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 48 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Smith is entering the second year of a four-year, $8,018,596 contract that included a $2,651,704 signing bonus.

In 2024, Smith appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and recorded 17 total tackles, three sacks and three pass defenses.