Jaguars Activate WR Jamal Agnew From NFI List

The Jaguars announced they have activated WR Jamal Agnew from the active/non-football injury list.

Agnew, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $645,000 in 2020.

Agnew was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Jaguars.

In 2020, Agnew appeared in 14 games for the Lions and caught 13 passes for 89 yards, carried the ball six times for 33 yards, and added 783 kickoff return yards plus 178 punt return yards with one touchdown.