Jaguars Activate WR Parker Washington, Place WR Jamal Agnew On IR

The Jaguars announced Saturday that they are activating WR Parker Washington from injured reserve and placing WR Jamal Agnew on the list.

Washington, 21, was drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round out of Penn State in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a $192,264 signing bonus.

In 2023, Washington has appeared in one game for the Jaguars. He has no stats on offense but returned one punt for five yards.

We will have more news on Agnew when it becomes available.