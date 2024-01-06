Jaguars Activating WR Christian Kirk From IR

Ian Rapoport reports that the Jaguars are activating WR Christian Kirk from injured reserve, yet he still remains questionable and a game-time decision for the final game of the season.
He has been out with a core muscle injury that required surgery. While initially, the prognosis was Kirk would be out until potentially the Super Bowl, this indicates he will return much sooner.
Kirk, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,894,874 contract that included a $2,367,180 signing bonus.
Kirk was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $84 million deal with the Jaguars.
In 2023, Kirk has appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and caught 57 of 85 targets for 787 yards and three touchdowns.
