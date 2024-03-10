Jaguars Agree To New Deal With G Brandon Scherff

Adam Schefter reports that the Jaguars have agreed to a new deal with G Brandon Scherff.

Schefter notes that the deal will fully guarantee his salary for 2024, add three void years to his deal, and save the Jaguars $5 million in cap space for this season.

Scherff, 32, is a former No. 5 overall pick by Washington out of Iowa in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $21.215 million fully guaranteed rookie contract and is playing out the fifth-year option on that deal.

Washington picked up Scherff’s option in 2018 paid him $12,525,000 for the 2019 season and opted to franchise him in 2020 for $15 million.

Washington tagged Scherff for the second straight year in 2021 at a figure of $18 million.

From there, Scherff signed a three-year deal with Jacksonville worth $49.5 million in 2022.

In 2023, Scherff appeared in and started all 17 games for the Jaguars.