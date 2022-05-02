Jaguars Announce 15 UDFA Signings

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed 15 undrafted free agents to the roster.

The full list includes:

Utah OL Nick Ford Texas DB Josh Thompson Notre Dame WR Kevin Austin Arkansas LB Grant Morgan Iowa State K Andrew Mevis West Virginia S Sean Mahone UAB TE Gerrit Prince Oklahoma State DT Israel Antwine Norfolk State OLB De’Shaan Dixon Southeast Missouri State CB Shabari Davis Tarleton State CB Benjie Franklin Southern Miss TE Grayson Gunter Texas G Denzel Okafor UCF OL Marcus Tatum Central Arkansas WR Lujuan Winningham

Austin, 22, was suspended for the 2019 season and then missed most of the 2020 season due to foot surgery. He then ended up leading Notre Dame in receiving and touchdowns for the 2021 season.

During his five years with the Fighting Irish, Austin started in 13 of 26 games and caught 54 passes for 996 yards (18.4 YPC) and seven ouchdowns.