Jaguars Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced their full coaching for the 2025 season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finalized their 2025 coaching staff, the team announced today. pic.twitter.com/DnkMrPSveI — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) February 7, 2025

Jacksonville’s full coaching staff includes:

Head Coach : Liam Coen



: Liam Coen Offensive Coordinator : Grant Udinski



: Grant Udinski Defensive Coordinator : Anthony Campanile



: Anthony Campanile Special Teams Coordinator : Heath Farwell



: Heath Farwell Pass Game Coordinator : Shane Waldron



: Shane Waldron Quarterbacks Coach : Spencer Whipple



: Spencer Whipple Offensive Line Coach : Shaun Sarrett



: Shaun Sarrett Wide Receivers Coach : Edgar Bennett



: Edgar Bennett Tight Ends Coach : Richard Angulo



: Richard Angulo Running Backs Coach : Chad Morton



: Chad Morton Offensive Pass Game Specialist : John Van Dam



: John Van Dam Assistant Wide Receivers Coach : Tyler Tettleton



: Tyler Tettleton Defensive Line Coach : Matt Edwards



: Matt Edwards Linebackers Coach : Tem Lukabu



: Tem Lukabu Defensive Backs Coach : Anthony Perkins



: Anthony Perkins Secondary Coach : Ron Milus



: Ron Milus Assistant Defensive Line Coach : Derrick LeBlanc



: Derrick LeBlanc Assistant Linebackers Coach : Kevin Wilkins



: Kevin Wilkins Assistant Defensive Backs Coach : Drew Lascari



: Drew Lascari Defensive Assistant : Mario Jebereael



: Mario Jebereael Assistant Special Teams Coach : Luke Thompson



: Luke Thompson Assistant to the Head Coach : Jay Kaiser



: Jay Kaiser Assistant to the Head Coach: ElizaBeth Harrison

Coen, 39, got his start in college coaching at Brown in 2010 working with quarterbacks. He had stints at Rhode Island, UMass, Maine, and Brown again before making the jump to the NFL as an assistant WR coach with the Rams in 2018.

He moved to assistant QB coach in 2020, then was hired away by Kentucky as their offensive coordinator in 2021. The Rams hired him as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season but he opted to return to Kentucky as their offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

He made his return to the NFL in 2024 when the Buccaneers hired him as their offensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Buccaneers’ offense ranked No. 3 in total yards per game, No. 4 in points scored per game, No. 4 in rushing yards per game, and No. 3 in passing yards per game.

Udinski, 28, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21. He was hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach/special projects for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings promoted Udinski to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season.