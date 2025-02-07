Jaguars Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced their full coaching for the 2025 season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have finalized their 2025 coaching staff, the team announced today. pic.twitter.com/DnkMrPSveI
— JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) February 7, 2025
Jacksonville’s full coaching staff includes:
- Head Coach: Liam Coen
- Offensive Coordinator: Grant Udinski
- Defensive Coordinator: Anthony Campanile
- Special Teams Coordinator: Heath Farwell
- Pass Game Coordinator: Shane Waldron
- Quarterbacks Coach: Spencer Whipple
- Offensive Line Coach: Shaun Sarrett
- Wide Receivers Coach: Edgar Bennett
- Tight Ends Coach: Richard Angulo
- Running Backs Coach: Chad Morton
- Offensive Pass Game Specialist: John Van Dam
- Assistant Wide Receivers Coach: Tyler Tettleton
- Defensive Line Coach: Matt Edwards
- Linebackers Coach: Tem Lukabu
- Defensive Backs Coach: Anthony Perkins
- Secondary Coach: Ron Milus
- Assistant Defensive Line Coach: Derrick LeBlanc
- Assistant Linebackers Coach: Kevin Wilkins
- Assistant Defensive Backs Coach: Drew Lascari
- Defensive Assistant: Mario Jebereael
- Assistant Special Teams Coach: Luke Thompson
- Assistant to the Head Coach: Jay Kaiser
- Assistant to the Head Coach: ElizaBeth Harrison
Coen, 39, got his start in college coaching at Brown in 2010 working with quarterbacks. He had stints at Rhode Island, UMass, Maine, and Brown again before making the jump to the NFL as an assistant WR coach with the Rams in 2018.
He moved to assistant QB coach in 2020, then was hired away by Kentucky as their offensive coordinator in 2021. The Rams hired him as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season but he opted to return to Kentucky as their offensive coordinator/QBs coach.
He made his return to the NFL in 2024 when the Buccaneers hired him as their offensive coordinator.
In 2024, the Buccaneers’ offense ranked No. 3 in total yards per game, No. 4 in points scored per game, No. 4 in rushing yards per game, and No. 3 in passing yards per game.
Udinski, 28, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21. He was hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach/special projects for the 2022 season.
From there, the Vikings promoted Udinski to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!