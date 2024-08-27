Jaguars Announce 53-Man Roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their 53-man roster after making a flurry of moves Tuesday.

The following is a list of players Jacksonville waived:

TE Shawn Bowman CB Christian Braswell RB Gary Brightwell WR Joshua Cephus DB D.J. Coleman WR Elijah Cooks CB Erick Hallett II RB Jashaun Corbin OL Steven Jones S Jalen Pitre QB E.J. Perry S Josh Proctor WR Austin Trammell OL Darnyl Williams

The following is a list of players the Jaguars released:

Jacksonville also waived/injured TE Patrick Murtagh and released QB C.J. Beathard via injury settlement. In addition, the Jaguars have placed RB Keilan Robinson and S Andrew Wingard on injured reserve and S Tashaun Gipson Jr. on the reserve/suspended.

Beathard, 30, was drafted in the third round by the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.528 million contract and made a base salary of $946,179 for the 2020 season.

Beathard signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Jaguars in 2021 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent. Jacksonville re-signed him to a two-year, $4.5 million contract through 2024.

In 2023, Beathard appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and completed 75.5 percent of his passes for 349 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.