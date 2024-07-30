Jaguars Announce Five Moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed the following three players:

In correspondence, the Jaguars have waived DE Andre Carter and LB Trey Kiser.

Green, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018 out of USC. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,372,556 rookie contract that included a $912,556 signing bonus.

Green was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a one-year deal with the Texans. He then joined the Bears on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2023, Green appeared in 17 games for the Bears and recorded 15 tackles and two sacks.