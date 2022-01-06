Jaguars Announce Four Moves, Including Activating CB Shaquill Griffin

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they have activated CB Shaquill Griffin, OL Ben Bartch, and LB Dylan Moses from the COVID-19 list. The team has also placed LB Chapelle Russell on the list in a corresponding move.

The @Jaguars have made the following roster moves, the team announced today. Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list:

OL Ben Bartch

CB Shaquill Griffin

LB Dylan Moses (returns to Reserve/Non-Football Injury) — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) January 6, 2022

Griffin, 26, was selected by the Seahawks in the third round out of UCF in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,158,620, which included a signing bonus of $758,620.

He then signed a three-year contract with the Jaguars this past offseason that is worth up to $44.5 million with $29 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Griffin has appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and recorded 45 total tackles, zero interceptions, and six pass defenses.