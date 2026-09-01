Jaguars Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed OL Eli Cox, S Kaevon Merriweather and TE Hayden Rucci to the practice squad.

The Jaguars released OL Jimto Obidegwu from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Here’s a current look at Jacksonville’s practice squad:

QB Joey Aguilar DT T.J. Bollers OL Geron Christian Sr. WR Tim Jones LB Jack Kiser LB Jalen McLeod QB Nick Mullens DB Jabbar Muhammad WR Trebor Peña S Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig RB J’Mari Taylor WR Austin Trammell WR Michael Wortham OL Kilian Zierer (International) S Kaevon Merriweather OL Eli Cox TE Hayden Rucci

Merriweather, 26, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2023. He was let go in November and shortly after signed with the Lions’ practice squad.

Tampa Bay signed him back to their 53-man roster off Detroit’s practice squad in December 2024. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2025 but was let go in December.

From there, Merriweather caught on with Houston’s practice squad and re-signed to a futures deal this offseason before being among their final roster cuts.

In 2025, Merriweather appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and recorded eight total tackles, one tackle for loss and a safety.