Jaguars Announce Three Roster Moves

The Jaguars announced three roster moves on Friday, including activating DL Dawuane Smoot from injured reserve. The team also activated OL Jared Hocker and placed QB C.J. Beathard on the COVID-19 list.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the following roster moves, the team announced today. Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list:

DL Dawuane Smoot — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) January 7, 2022

Smoot, 26, was selected with the No. 68 overall pick by the Jaguars out of Illinois in 2017. He just finished the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3,364,160, which includes a signing bonus of $964,160.

Smoot then signed a two-year deal with the Jaguars worth $14 million back in March of 2021.

In 2021, Smoot has appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and recorded 35 total tackles and five sacks.