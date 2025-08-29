Jaguars Announce Two PS Moves, Sign WR Austin Trammell

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Austin Trammell to their practice squad and released WR Dorian Singer from the unit.

Here’s the Jaguars updated practice squad:

WR Chandler Brayboy OL Jerome Carvin LB Branson Combs QB Seth Henigan TE Patrick Herbert RB Ja’Quinden Jackson OL Ricky Lee CB Keni-H Lovely TE Quintin Morris DB Jabbar Muhammad DL Keivie Rose DB Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig OL Sal Wormley DL Matt Dickerson WR Erik Ezukanma WR Austin Trammell

Trammell, 27, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2021. He later signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

Trammell was on and off of the Falcons’ practice squad for his first year in the NFL before the Rams signed him at the start of the 2022 season.

The Jaguars signed Trammell as a free agent last June and brought him back on a futures contract before waiving him coming out of the preseason.