Jaguars Announce Two Roster Moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they signed DE Joe Gaziano to a contract on Friday and waived DE Rasheem Green in a corresponding move.

Gaziano, 27, went undrafted out of Northwestern back in 2020 before catching on with the Chargers.

He bounced between the team’s practice squad and the active roster for most of his career. The Falcons signed him to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2023, Gaziano appeared in two games for the Falcons and recorded two tackles.