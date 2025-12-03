Jaguars Announced Two Moves Today

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have promoted DL Matt Dickerson from the practice squad to the active roster.

They filled the opening on the practice squad by re-signing WR Austin Trammell.

Dickerson, 30, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Titans.

Dickerson was waived during the 2019 season but was quickly re-signed. The Titans declined to tender him an offer as a restricted free agent and he then signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Raiders, yet never played for the team and was let go.

He was briefly with the Falcons for the 2022 season before joining the Chiefs for 2023. Kansas City re-signed him to a futures contract following the season but released him at the end of training camp.

Dickerson signed with the Dolphins’ practice squad after and was later signed to the active roster in December. The team brought him back in 2025 but he was later let go and caught on with the Jaguars practice squad.

In 2025 Dickerson has appeared in three games for the Jaguars and recorded two total tackles and one tackle for loss.