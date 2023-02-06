Jaguars Blocked Ravens Request To Interview OC Press Taylor

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Jacksonville Jaguars blocked a request from the Baltimore Ravens to interview OC Press Taylor for the same role on their staff.

Taylor doesn’t call the plays in Jacksonville, as that role is held by HC Doug Pederson, but because it would be considered a lateral move the Jaguars had the right to block the request.

Pederson thinks highly of Taylor and made it a priority to bring him on when he took the Jaguars’ coaching job. Taylor is the younger brother of Bengals HC Zac Taylor.

Taylor, 35, began his coaching career at Tulsa back in 2011 as the team’s QBs coach/graduate assistant. He spent two years in Tulsa before joining the Eagles as their offensive quality control coach in 2013.

Taylor worked his way up to offensive quality control & assistant quarterbacks coach before he was promoted to QBs coach in 2018. He had passing game coordinator added to his title in 2020.

He then joined the coaching staff of Colts HC Frank Reich as an offensive assistant for the 2021 season when the Eagles fired HC Doug Pederson, only to reunite with Pederson a year later as the offensive coordinator of the Jaguars.

In 2022, the Jaguars ranked No. 10 in total offense, including No. 10 in passing and No. 14 in rushing, and were No. 10 in points per game.