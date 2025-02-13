Jaguars Call Idea Of Trading Trevor Lawrence ‘Ridiculous’

Update:

Mark Kaboly says Pittsburgh “in no way imaginable” spoke with the Jaguars about a trade for Lawrence and adds they have no interest in a trade.

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco reports, citing a team source, there’s “no chance” the Jaguars trade QB Trevor Lawrence and says the team called the idea of moving him “ridiculous.”

The tweet was sparked by a report from Ryan Burr who works for the Big 10 Network saying the Steelers inquired about Lawrence’s availability and he heard it from a source in Jacksonville.

However, the Jaguars have swiftly and decisively shot down that idea. The team signed Lawrence to a significant extension just last summer and his presence was a big draw for new HC Liam Coen.

Per Over The Cap, trading Lawrence would trigger a significant dead money hit since he has three more years of guaranteed money on his contract.

Lawrence, 25, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that included a $24,118,900 bonus and later signed him to a five-year, $275 million extension this past offseason.

In 2024, Lawrence appeared in 10 games and completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 119 yards rushing and three touchdowns.