Jaguars Claim K James McCourt Off Waivers From Chargers

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson says the team claimed K James McCourt, who was just waived by the Chargers, per Doug Kyed.

Jacksonville cut K Ryan Santoso earlier today and was briefly without a kicker on the roster. They’ve had multiple options competing for the job with lackluster results so far this summer.

They had the top claim in the waiver wire order, so they’re assured of getting McCourt.

McCourt, 24, signed with the Chargers in May as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois. He was waived by the team yesterday.

During his three-year college career, McCourt appeared in 30 games for Illinois. He made 37 of 52 field goal attempts (71.2 percent) and 83 of 84 extra points.