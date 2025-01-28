Jaguars Complete DC Interview With Rams Assistant HC Aubrey Pleasant

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have completed an interview with Rams assistant HC Aubrey Pleasant for their DC vacancy.

The following is a list of candidates for the Jaguars’ DC job:

Vikings DBs coach Daronte Jones

Raiders DC Patrick Graham

Rams assistant HC Aubrey Pleasant

Pleasant, 38, took his first college coaching job in 2012 with Michigan as their assistant DB coach. From there, he worked for the Browns and Washington before joining the Rams in 2017.

Pleasant has coached both sides of the ball and eventually settled in as the Rams’ CBs coach. Pleasant eventually landed with the Lions in 2021 as their defensive back coach and passing game coordinator.

From there, Pleasant finished out the remainder of the 2022 season as a consultant for Green Bay before rejoining the Rams in a new capacity. He was given the assistant head coach title last offseason.