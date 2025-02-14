Jaguars Complete GM Interview With Bears Assistant GM Ian Cunningham

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they completed an interview with Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham for their general manager job on Friday.

We have completed an interview with Ian Cunningham for our General Manager position. pic.twitter.com/Ls7BrwtFyD — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 14, 2025

Here’s an update on Jacksonville’s GM search:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams director of scouting James Gladstone (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants’ assistant GM Brandon Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)

Cunningham started his career as an executive with the Ravens as a personnel assistant from 2008-2012 before moving to an area scout for the team from 2013-2016.

He was hired by the Eagles where he served from 2017-2021 as director of college scouting, assistant director of player personnel and eventually director of player personnel. Chicago hired Cunningham as their assistant general manager in 2022 and he has served in that role since.