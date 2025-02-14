Jaguars Complete GM Interview With Champ Kelly

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Friday evening that they’ve completed their GM interview with Raiders executive Champ Kelly.

We have completed an interview with Champ Kelly for our General Manager position. This concludes our virtual interviews and we will begin in-person interviews next week. pic.twitter.com/v1alQ8lam9 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 15, 2025

Kelly, 44, began working for the Broncos as a regional college scout in 2007 and eventually worked his way up to assistant director of pro personnel in 2011. He left the Broncos to join the Bears as their director of pro scouting in 2015.

The Raiders hired Kelly as their assistant GM in 2022 and promoted him to interim GM following the decision to fire Dave Ziegler.

Dodds worked for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 seasons and worked his way up to senior personnel executive. The Colts hired Dodds in 2017 and later promoted him to assistant general manager for the 2018 season.