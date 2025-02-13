Jaguars Complete GM Interview With Former Titans GM Jon Robinson

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have completed an interview with former Titans GM Jon Robinson for their GM opening.

Here’s an update on the Jaguars’ search:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

(Requested) Rams director of scouting James Gladstone (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants’ assistant GM Brandon Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Requested)

(Requested) Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)

Robinson, 49, began working for the Patriots as an area scout back in 2002. He managed to work his way up to director of college scouting before departing in 2013 to become the Buccaneers’ director of player personnel.

After four years in Tampa Bay, the Titans hired him as their GM for the 2016 season. He lasted seven years in the role before being somewhat surprisingly fired near the end of the 2022 season.

During Robinson’s seven years in Tennessee, the Titans produced a record of 66-43, including four playoff appearances (3-4 record).