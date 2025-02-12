Jaguars Complete GM Interview With Rams Director Of Scouting James Gladstone

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they completed an interview with Rams director of scouting James Gladstone for their general manager job on Wednesday.

We have completed an interview with James Gladstone for our General Manager position. pic.twitter.com/pl2YiVcbCA — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 12, 2025

Here’s an updated list of Jacksonville’s candidates:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

(Requested) Rams director of scouting James Gladstone (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants’ assistant GM Brandon Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Requested)

Gladstone is in his eighth season with the Rams and his fourth as Director of Scouting Strategy.

He was a high school teacher and coach in St. Louis before joining the Rams and he remained with the team after they moved to Los Angeles.

We will have more on the Jaguars’ GM search as it becomes available.