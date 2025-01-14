Jaguars Complete HC Interview With Robert Saleh

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have completed a head coaching interview with former Jets HC Robert Saleh.

We have completed an interview with Robert Saleh for our Head Coach vacancy. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 14, 2025

Here’s where Jacksonville’s search stands so far:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interviewed)

Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (Requested)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

Raiders DC Patrick Graham ( Interviewed )

( ) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh ( Interviewed )

( ) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

Saleh, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars’ coaching search as the news is available.